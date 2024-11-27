Lebanon: Ceasefire comes into force

Biden: "Gaza also deserves an end to the fighting"

Originally, Hezbollah, which is allied with the radical Islamic Palestinian militia Hamas, said it only wanted to end its attacks on Israel once a ceasefire had been reached in Gaza. It has now apparently waived this condition. An end to the war with Hezbollah would leave Hamas isolated in the Gaza Strip, said Netanyahu. "We will increase the pressure on Hamas," he announced in the evening. This could pave the way for an agreement on the release of the hundred or so hostages who are still believed to be in the Gaza Strip - although it is unclear how many of them are still alive.