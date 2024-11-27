Eleventh racing team
Formula 1: Andretti enters via a detour
Formula 1's timing could hardly have been better: Immediately after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it was announced that an agreement in principle had been reached with General Motors and Cadillac to join as the eleventh team from 2026.
Formula 1 is experiencing a boom in the USA, where rights owner Liberty Media is based. And yet Michael Andretti, son of former world champion Mario, was rebuffed for a long time. Because the ten existing teams did not want to share the cake. Even the US competition authority got involved this year.
Perhaps Formula 1 has also backed down in view of Donald Trump's upcoming second presidency. He likes to swing the sanctions club at potential disadvantages for US companies and is a fan of legend Mario Andretti. He is returning to Formula 1 via the Cadillac detour, with his own racing team becoming the Cadillac works team, but the 1978 world champion will have a say as CEO.
The much-criticized president of the FIA, Muhammed Bin Sulayem, can appear at the GP in Qatar with a proud chest, having campaigned for the US team. Against the resistance of the other racing teams. Ferrari was probably easier to persuade: The Italians are to serve as engine supplier for the first two years until Cadillac has developed its own engines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
