"A player is substituted after ten minutes, he doesn't even have his socks on," said Herzog, annoyed at Dorgele's Nene, who had come on early due to Karim Konate's (probably serious) injury. "He's making Salzburg look ridiculous all over Europe, it's madness! They always say: 'Our dream is to play in the Champions League'. And then he's not even prepared for the substitution. That's embarrassing, I'm sorry!"