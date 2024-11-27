Saalbach imposes advertising ban for the World Ski Championships

Advertising inspectors may enter homes

The municipality apparently also wants to send out inspectors during the World Ski Championships. According to the ordinance, they must also be allowed into apartments in the event of any "abuses". The ordinance literally states that "access must be made possible". Why all this? The municipality wants to prevent a proliferation of advertising in the village during the World Ski Championships as much as possible. The aim is to prevent companies from exploiting "the media attention of this major event" for free.