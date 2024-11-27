Inspectors on the road
Saalbach imposes advertising ban for the World Ski Championships
The municipality of Saalbach-Hinterglemm wants to stop advertising parasites during the Alpine World Ski Championships - and is now taking drastic measures. There is a threat of severe penalties. .
The ordinance bears the simple name "Prohibited Advertising" and is available on the website of the municipality of Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The two-page document has it all! During the Alpine World Ski Championships, all advertising on private property is strictly prohibited.
According to the ordinance - which was unanimously approved by the municipal council - from December 10 to February 17, 2025, the "construction, erection. modification, extension and other display of advertising and advertising facilities of any kind [...] on all private areas located in the municipal area is prohibited." The only exceptions to this are the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) and its contractual partners and sponsors. Offenders face penalties - according to the ordinance, they can be fined up to 1000 euros.
Advertising inspectors may enter homes
The municipality apparently also wants to send out inspectors during the World Ski Championships. According to the ordinance, they must also be allowed into apartments in the event of any "abuses". The ordinance literally states that "access must be made possible". Why all this? The municipality wants to prevent a proliferation of advertising in the village during the World Ski Championships as much as possible. The aim is to prevent companies from exploiting "the media attention of this major event" for free.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.