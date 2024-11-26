Soon ready for series production: how car paint can generate electricity

PV modules on the car roof or on the entire body: several car manufacturers have already tried to use this concept to generate electricity while driving and parking. Ultimately unsuccessful - or with very manageable returns in relation to the effort and costs involved. The Mercedes development department is now making a new attempt. No longer with conventional solar cells, which are brittle, prone to breakage and difficult to process. Instead, they are using a coating that is applied to the entire car body and generates electrical energy when exposed to light. According to Mercedes, the efficiency is over 20 percent and therefore roughly on a par with silicon panels.