Markus Kienzl: Electronics after the Sofa Surfers

What will happen to the Sofa Surfers?

Due to his many activities in the film business, Kienzl is not dependent on concerts. The family man would have to carve out additional time and space for this - hence the very vague prediction of a live performance for the time being. A return of the Sofa Surfers, who last came into the public eye seven years ago with their anniversary album "20", would not be completely out of the question either. "We see each other from time to time. I have a poker table in my studio where we are always active. We recently had an interview for Ö1 and were asked how we were getting on. We took a look at ourselves and realized that maybe we really should do something again. It's not a big topic at the moment and everyone is busy, but if the vibe is right, I'm definitely up for it. None of us really have the fire to play live, let alone go on tour." That still leaves the strong "Three". Kienzl's third solo album is more than just a bridge to his own Viennese club nostalgia anyway.