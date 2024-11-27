Emissions
Fight against higher limit value for factory
Authority approves increased emissions from Fundermax. But the Green community leader refuses to give in.
The debate about emissions at the Fundermax company in Neudörfl is going into extra time. As reported, the chipboard manufacturer has submitted an application to the district authority for the "temporary setting of less stringent emission values". Formaldehyde emissions are to be increased to 20 milligrams per standard cubic meter in the drying plant, with total emissions limited to 3.3 kilograms per hour. The authority examined and approved the application following a positive expert opinion.
Complaint lodged
However, the Green Party municipal councillor Sabine Schügerl wants to continue to fight against the increase in the limit values. She has lodged a complaint against the positive decision. In it, she criticizes, among other things, that she was not granted party status in the proceedings and that there had already been no decision for an increase in the limit values applied for in 2021.
"Ensuring quality of life"
According to Schügerl, the fact that the increase that has now been approved is permitted until the end of 2026 also contradicts the Industrial Code, which stipulates a maximum time limit of nine months. "Neudörfl is an industrial community, but a certain quality of life must still be guaranteed for the residents," explains Schügerl.
No danger
Fundermax has always emphasized that the emitted formaldehyde is not a danger to humans or the environment and is quickly broken down in the fresh air. The limit value for total emissions remains unchanged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
