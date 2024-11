Salzgeber starts her new racing season in Hippach

"The epidemic summer is over"

After the 22-year-old from Montafon was slowed down by mononucleosis and Lyme disease in the run-up to the preseason, things went much better this summer. "Fortunately, I was able to complete my preparation without any problems," says "Mandy", who, like her sister Angelina, Lukas Feurstein from Mellau and numerous other top athletes such as ice hockey stars Marco Rossi and Dominik Zwerger, relies on the services of Max Cavada for fitness training.