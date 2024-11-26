IBM donates “Mailüfterl” to the Technical Museum

Once the hardware had been designed, the team moved on to programming and the transition from hardware to software. On 27 May 1958, the "Mailüfterl" determined the prime number 5073548261 in 66 minutes. In 1959, a music theory program was developed for the twelve-tone composer Hanns Jelinek and the task was solved in 60 hours. To avoid having to be at the institute all the time for these long computing times, the technicians connected the "Mailüfterl" to the telephone. This allowed them to call from home and use the audible "melody" to determine whether the program was running.