Monaco, Juventus, Dortmund and co. LIVE from 9pm

Hütter wants to reach the round of 16 with Monaco

Monaco could take an important step towards the round of 16. Hütter's side are on ten points and will be looking to add to their tally against Benfica in the Principality. The Monegasques have already defeated FC Barcelona (2:1) and Red Star Belgrade (5:1) in front of a home crowd in the league phase of the Champions League this year.