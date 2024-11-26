In 7 out of 11 products
Testers found mold in dried figs
They are a must in fruit bread: dried figs. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor checked the quality of dried fruit at the beginning of Advent. The result was anything but pleasing: mold toxins were detected in seven out of eleven products, and two samples were not suitable for consumption.
Eleven products from conventional and organic farming were analyzed, most of which came from Turkey. Seven samples were found to exceed the guideline value for tenuazonic acid.
This is a mold toxin that is generally considered to be a cause for concern, but there is no legally binding maximum content, according to the Chamber of Labor (AK). Nevertheless, according to an EU recommendation, food manufacturers are required to determine the causes if the guideline value is exceeded.
Maximum value exceeded by a factor of 80
The level of aflatoxins, which the testers also found, was much more worrying. They warned that this type of mold toxin is "toxic to the liver, carcinogenic and mutagenic". One sample contained almost 80 times the legal maximum and was therefore considered inedible.
Another pack of figs in the test did not show any problems with mold, but exceeded the warning value for presumptive Bacillus cereus set by the German Society for Hygiene and Microbiology. The high content of these bacteria can lead to nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, which is why this sample was also deemed unacceptable for consumption.
Two samples excellent
However, there were also positive outliers: two products were rated as excellent, both in terms of taste and quality. The Chamber of Labor generally advises opening dried figs before eating them.
Black spots on the inside are a cause for concern. This could be due to black mold. Contamination with mycotoxins is very likely. White discoloration on the fruit, on the other hand, does not necessarily mean mold infestation. It is often a crystallized layer of sugar.
