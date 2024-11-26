Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mystery about the cause

Shock for residents: house on fire in the middle of the night

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 08:10

Fire alarm on Tuesday night in the Tyrolean lowlands: a house went up in flames in Jenbach in the district of Schwaz. Fortunately, the residents were able to get to safety in time. No one was injured. The cause is still completely unclear. The operation presented the Florianis with challenges.

0 Kommentare

The alarm was raised at around 1.15 am. "Balcony fire in apartment building" was the text sent out by the Tyrol control center. "When the emergency services arrived on site, the building was already in flames," according to the police.

Zitat Icon

We were also informed in the initial report that a person was trapped in the building. However, this person had already been evacuated on arrival and taken out of the danger zone.

(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

Alexander Aschenwald, FF-Kommandant Jenbach

Bild: ZOOM Tirol

The fire is believed to have started in the balcony area and spread from there to the roof truss. This proved to be difficult for the emergency services, as fire brigade commander Alexander Aschenwald explained to the "Krone" newspaper: "The difficulty behind the operation was that all the technology was installed there, including the boiler."

All residents safe
Luckily, all the residents who were in the house at the time the fire broke out were able to get outside to safety in time. According to Aschenwald, this may not have been the case at the beginning: "In addition, we were informed in the initial report that one person was also trapped in the building. However, this person had already been evacuated and taken out of the danger zone by the time we arrived."

Investigating the cause of the fire
Around 30 firefighters from the Jenbach volunteer fire department were on site with six vehicles. They battled the flames and were finally able to bring the situation under control and extinguish the fire. The cause is still unclear. The police are investigating. However, the damage is likely to be enormous. The building is currently uninhabitable. Four people are affected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf