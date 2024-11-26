Trump plans high tariffs against Mexico and Canada

Fentanyl as reason for tariff increase in China

Trump also justified the planned tariffs on Chinese goods with the fact that drugs such as the deadly fentanyl were entering the USA from that country. Although China had announced that it would take action against this, it had not done so. US President Joe Biden, who is still in office, met China's head of state Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Community (Apec) summit in the Peruvian capital Lima just over a week ago. Xi had assured Biden there that he also wanted to work with the future US administration under Trump.