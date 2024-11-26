FPÖ now has 17 MPs – but only one woman

Michaela Grubesa is kicked out of parliament

The SPÖ will have just ten representatives in the future provincial parliament. As with the ÖVP, who takes the seats will depend in part on the formation of the government, as Anton Lang and Ursula Lackner, for example, are represented in top seats. The previous state councillor Doris Kampus, on the other hand, has already announced in advance that she will no longer be available for the government - she will become an ordinary member of parliament.