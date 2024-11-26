Young bulls are roughnecks in the Youth League

Aside from the sporting success, however, the coach is struggling with the behavior of his boys. The referees sent off two young Bulls in the first four games. Zeteny Jano was sent off with a yellow card for fouls against Zagreb, while Kenneth allowed himself to be provoked too easily in Rotterdam and was incited to commit an assault. "The red card shouldn't happen, Kenneth knows that himself. It deprived us of the opportunity to be dangerous at the back," said the manager, who had to be happy to take a point against Feyenoord - despite leading 2-0. "I would strongly advise him (Kenneth) not to let that happen again," warned Beichler. "The boys make mistakes and get emotional sometimes. You have to learn that."