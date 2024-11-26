Vorteilswelt
Two dismissals

Young bulls are roughnecks in the Youth League

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 10:30

Salzburg's U19s could secure promotion in Leverkusen on Tuesday. A draw would see them qualify for the round of 16. Away from the sporting side of things, however, coach Daniel Beichler is struggling with the behavior of his players.

0 Kommentare

In sporting terms, Salzburg's U19s are doing extremely well in the Youth League. With ten points from four games, the young bulls are in second place behind Inter Milan. Promotion is almost out of their reach. A draw at Leverkusen U19s, who have just seven points to their name, will be enough to see them through to the round of 16 on Tuesday (14). "For us, we have to take away our opponents' desire to play from the very first second. It's a great challenge to hurt them so badly with our intensity," said coach Daniel Beichler, who will be without Marc Striednig and Valentin Zabransky through injury.

Aside from the sporting success, however, the coach is struggling with the behavior of his boys. The referees sent off two young Bulls in the first four games. Zeteny Jano was sent off with a yellow card for fouls against Zagreb, while Kenneth allowed himself to be provoked too easily in Rotterdam and was incited to commit an assault. "The red card shouldn't happen, Kenneth knows that himself. It deprived us of the opportunity to be dangerous at the back," said the manager, who had to be happy to take a point against Feyenoord - despite leading 2-0. "I would strongly advise him (Kenneth) not to let that happen again," warned Beichler. "The boys make mistakes and get emotional sometimes. You have to learn that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
