A stormy dream of an “interim fairytale”

In 1996, VfB Stuttgart (with future striker Franco Foda and Frank Verlaat) was faced with the "head coach question" after Rolf Fringer left for the Swiss national team. Italian legend Nevio Scala was actually the first choice for boss Mayer-Vorfelder - but he gave co-trainer Jogi Löw the chance as an interim solution. Nobody expected anything from him, but the unthinkable happened: Balakov, Elber, Bobic & Co. picked up five wins and a draw - and "Jogi" was the new boss. The rest is well known: in 2014, he won the World Cup with Germany as team manager.