Coach question at Sturm
A stormy dream of an “interim fairytale”
Jürgen Säumel is also fighting for his chance to become head coach at Sturm on Wednesday (18:45) against Girona. It would be the kind of promotion that superstars such as Jogi Löw, Jürgen Klopp and Hansi Flick once achieved.
Inspired by the 7:0 thumping victory on his debut against Klagenfurt, Jürgen Säumel will start his second game as Sturm's interim coach on Wednesday in the Wörthersee Arena (live on Canal +) against Girona, the big sensation of the last Spanish championship. Of course, the first points win in the Champions League would be a top argument for a change from "emergency aid" to a "permanent solution". A path that several later world-class coaches have already taken.
"The captain is back", thundered the Sturm ultras after the thrilling avalanche of goals against Klagenfurt - no question: many fans in Graz would find a permanent takeover by ex-captains Jürgen Säumel and Michael Madl a promising idea. A bold personnel decision has already turned out to be a stroke of gold for several international clubs:
In 1996, VfB Stuttgart (with future striker Franco Foda and Frank Verlaat) was faced with the "head coach question" after Rolf Fringer left for the Swiss national team. Italian legend Nevio Scala was actually the first choice for boss Mayer-Vorfelder - but he gave co-trainer Jogi Löw the chance as an interim solution. Nobody expected anything from him, but the unthinkable happened: Balakov, Elber, Bobic & Co. picked up five wins and a draw - and "Jogi" was the new boss. The rest is well known: in 2014, he won the World Cup with Germany as team manager.
In 2001, Mainz almost couldn't be saved in the 2nd German league - coach Krautzun was sacked. Manager Heidel decided to let the players try it themselves. Injured striker Jürgen Klopp stepped up, won six of the first seven games (one draw) and Mainz sensationally stayed in the league. After that, "Kloppo" became champion with Dortmund and Liverpool, Champions League winner, multiple cup winner and world club coach.
In 2019, "Co" Hansi Flick succeeded Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich on an interim basis, won four times straight away and stormed from fourth place with 32 unbeaten games to the championship title ahead of schedule. He even achieved a historic sextuple by winning the Champions League."
Storm's goalkeeping giant Kjell Scherpen also knows such an interim story from Brighton: German Fabian Hürzeler is the boss there. He started as interim boss at St. Pauli, led the Hamburg club to promotion - and is now the "German miracle" head coach in the Premier League with Scherpen's employer at the age of 31.
