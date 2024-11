Care summit was “sobering” for mayors

Eight mayors from the north of Flachgau hoped for help from the state in the care crisis on Monday. Numerous closed rooms in retirement homes, staff shortages in every area and no prospect of improvement. The debate lasted two hours and the directors of the retirement homes in Oberndorf and Bürmoos also reported on their practical experiences. The conclusion of the summit: "Sobering", is how the head of Oberndorf Georg Djundja sums it up.