The city is now on spider alert

Favorable living conditions

The spider species has also been found in Vienna since 2017. At that time, it was only detected in three districts, but now lives in all parts of the city. The reason: increasingly higher temperatures due to climate change and therefore favorable living conditions. According to Naturbeobachtung.at, there have already been 38 reports this year alone, 24 of which have been confirmed. The animal was spotted conspicuously often in the west of Vienna.