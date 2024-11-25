Extremely mentally stable
LASK goleador is not only strong with his legs
Maximilian Entrup is currently an integral part of LASK, the 27-year-old has scored twice with his right foot and three times with his left in the Bundesliga so far - as he did on Saturday in the lucky 2:1 win in Salzburg. Above all, Entrup is extremely stable mentally.
In the 4-0 win against Klagenfurt and the 2-1 wins in Tyrol and Salzburg, he scored with his left foot, and twice with his right in the 2-1 win against Altach: LASK last-minute goleador Max(imus) Entrup!
But he is also extremely strong in the head - or to be more precise, he had to become extremely strong. "I got help off the pitch," the 27-year-old once confessed when he was still at Hartberg and looked back at his beginnings when he joined Rapid from FAC in 2016. Not only with a past in the Austria youth academy, but also as a former member of the Austria fan club "Inferno"
Insults and abusive chants
All of this made the current team striker a hate object for Rapid fans right from the start. Whistling, insults and abusive chants included. The sad highlight was a firecracker thrown at him around the EC home game against Zhodino
But perhaps these are all reasons why Entrup is now able to deal so well with "only" difficult sporting situations.
