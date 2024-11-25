December 15 brings many new bus and train services

Pilot project cashless ticket sales

On Wednesday, December 11, a pilot project for cashless payment on buses will be launched on the Arlberg. Nine buses on routes 750 (Langen am Arlberg - Lech) and 760 (St. Anton am Arlberg - Lech) will be equipped with NFC-enabled contact terminals. A credit or debit card, smartphone or smartwatch then becomes a public transport ticket. The passenger no longer receives a ticket; the information is stored in encrypted form in the background system. In this way, it is also possible to check whether a valid ticket has been purchased. In addition to using the "Fairtiq" app, the pilot project on the Arlberg offers the option of paying without cash. It will initially run until spring 2025.