Numerous complaints
HIV discrimination in the healthcare sector
Over 70 percent of discrimination reports in 2023 concerned discriminatory treatment in the healthcare sector. And indeed: almost all those affected can report staff who disregarded data protection guidelines or treated them unprofessionally. As part of World AIDS Day on December 1, Aidshilfe is highlighting these abuses.
HIV-positive people who only get a doctor's appointment late in the evening, who have to use their own toilet in hospital or assistants who loudly call out "HIV-positive" through the waiting room, as well as those who disinfect the entire surgery after an examination or patients who are only allowed to go to water gymnastics as part of a rehabilitation stay if they have reservations - most people with HIV can tell such discriminatory stories.
Fear of becoming infected
"Even when it comes to trained staff, there is often still a lack of knowledge about Aids and HIV," explained gynaecologist Dr. Mirijam Hall, Chairwoman of "Aids Hilfe Wien" at a press conference. "This is because here, as in many parts of the rest of the population, there is often still a fear of becoming infected - even though 98 percent of those affected in Austria receive retroviral therapy, which suppresses the viral load in such a way that it cannot be passed on to others."
Unpleasant situations
Discrimination often happens unconsciously. Dr. Hall: "Many people have no idea what unpleasant situations they put HIV sufferers in or how hurtful it can be when someone receives you wearing two pairs of gloves." He continues: "It would also be important, for example, to note 'performed' rather than 'HIV test: negative' in the mother-child passport in order to comply with data protection and protect the privacy of patients."
Targeted information needed
This is why "Aids Hilfe Wien" (and other federal states) also offers targeted education and (online) training for healthcare staff. It is also assumed that the topic is no longer very present in the training of young doctors, and at the same time the massive progress in treatment has not yet penetrated far enough.
In principle, the entire educational work must be intensified, as the doctor went on to explain. "In schools, young people should receive sex education that is tailored to specific quality criteria by trained teachers. It would also be sensible to provide condoms free of charge - as is the case in Finnish educational institutions, for example."
More and more sexual diseases
Education is fundamentally important, as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as syphilis, gonorrhoea and chlamydia are increasing at an alarming rate across Europe. "From 2026, it will therefore not only be possible to have all relevant tests carried out at our new 'Centre for Sexual Health' at 'Aids Hilfe Wien', but also to receive treatment - including for HIV," says the doctor happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
