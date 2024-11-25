HIV discrimination in the healthcare sector

Fear of becoming infected

"Even when it comes to trained staff, there is often still a lack of knowledge about Aids and HIV," explained gynaecologist Dr. Mirijam Hall, Chairwoman of "Aids Hilfe Wien" at a press conference. "This is because here, as in many parts of the rest of the population, there is often still a fear of becoming infected - even though 98 percent of those affected in Austria receive retroviral therapy, which suppresses the viral load in such a way that it cannot be passed on to others."