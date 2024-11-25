Vienna study shows:
Social media reinforces self-harming behavior
Visual content on social media can contribute "significantly" to increasing the urge to self-harm, particularly in young people who are already at risk. This is the conclusion of a study by MedUni Vienna's Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry - and therefore sees an urgent need for action.
"These findings underline the need to better prepare young people for dealing with such images and to provide them with tools to improve their emotional regulation and distance themselves from distressing stimuli," said study leader Oswald Kothgassner. The study, conducted at the Medical University of Vienna and presented on Monday, was published in the journal "JAMA Network Open".
Attention distortion increases the urge to self-harm
According to the study, affected adolescents show increased attention to images of self-harm on social media. This attention bias - the increased and faster fixation of such content - increases the urge to self-harm. The researchers are therefore urging the strengthening of prevention and intervention measures.
In a study conducted by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, 14 to 18-year-olds with and without non-suicidal self-harming behavior (NSSV) were analysed. Eye-tracking technology was used to measure the direction of gaze and duration of fixations on different visual stimuli. In addition, the reaction times to NSSV images compared to neutral images were recorded.
The results show that pre-stressed adolescents "react significantly more strongly to self-harm images than to neutral content and have difficulty turning their attention away from them", the study authors reported. However, this was not the case with texts dealing with self-harm.
The control group without a history of NSSV did not show a comparable reaction to the NSSV images. Such content is apparently less problematic for young people without such previous experience.
Addressing the topic in discussions with those affected
According to the study, physiological stress reactions such as heart rate or skin conductivity did not show any significant differences when confronted with the images. However, the effects could be psychologically stressful. Professionals and practitioners should therefore be aware of the potential triggers caused by such images and address the issue with those affected.
As prevention against such media content, the researchers recommend "measures to improve emotional regulation skills and awareness programs".
