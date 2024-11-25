Vorteilswelt
Not again:

Acid burglars break into house for the second time

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 18:00

Uncertainty is rife in Vienna: A gang of burglars who use highly toxic and highly corrosive nitric acid to get into apartments is highly active, especially in Landstrasse. Six more apartments were cleared out by the crooks. 

Krieglergasse in Vienna's third district is actually a fairly tranquil and quiet street, where there are mostly only apartments and hardly any stores. At the moment, however, fear and insecurity are rife here. The same house has been targeted by a gang of crooks for the second time, and not without good reason.

In August 2023, the perpetrators struck for the first time in Krieglergasse.
In August 2023, the perpetrators struck for the first time in Krieglergasse.
(Bild: Stefan Steinkogler)

Gang left a trail through half of Europe
On the night of August 6-7, 2023, burglars - who are now known to have been Georgians - broke into the house. They were after jewelry, gold and money. To get into the apartments, they dripped toxic and corrosive nitric acid into the locks until they dissolved. In 2022 and 2023, the gang robbed more than 300 apartments in half of Europe, 55 of them in Vienna. They were arrested.

Almost the same picture, just a different day. Krieglergasse last weekend.
Almost the same picture, just a different day. Krieglergasse last weekend.
(Bild: Stefan Steinkogler)

Third district clearly in focus this year
But the evil game with the dangerous acid did not end there. In August of this year, the break-ins started all over again. And it was at an address in the second district, whereas previously it had only been the third district. Oberzellergasse, Keinergasse, Wassergasse - and, on the night of November 23, again at the house in Krieglergasse that had already been robbed once before.

Door locksmiths also recently had to be replaced in Keinergasse.
Door locksmiths also recently had to be replaced in Keinergasse.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/LPD Wien Gerhard Bartel)

Vienna - Stockholm - and Vienna again
According to "Krone" information, four apartments are said to be affected this time - anger, fear and uncertainty prevail among the residents. Incidentally, two apartments in Kegelgasse, only 300 meters away, were also "raided" and emptied. Incidentally, Vienna is not the only city affected. Stockholm in Sweden also reported an increased number of acid burglaries in the fall. The criminals then apparently moved into the third district. 

Beware of the corrosive acid
Always in danger: all residents, firefighters and police officers. The acid can cause severe internal and external burns. A fact that continues to puzzle the investigators. Nobody yet knows exactly where the acid comes from and where it is mixed for the break-ins, which can last up to two hours. If you find your lock damaged or liquid in front of your door, call the fire department and police immediately!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
