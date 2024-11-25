Acid burglars break into house for the second time

Third district clearly in focus this year

But the evil game with the dangerous acid did not end there. In August of this year, the break-ins started all over again. And it was at an address in the second district, whereas previously it had only been the third district. Oberzellergasse, Keinergasse, Wassergasse - and, on the night of November 23, again at the house in Krieglergasse that had already been robbed once before.