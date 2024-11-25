Defective data cable in the Baltic Sea is being repaired

According to plan, the C-Lion1 submarine cable should be restored by the end of November, according to the cable operator Cinia. A week ago, the operator discovered a defect in C-Lion1 southeast of the Swedish island of Öland. Since then, communication links via the cable have been interrupted. Shortly afterwards, it became known that less than 24 hours earlier, damage had also occurred to another communication cable in the Baltic Sea between the Swedish island of Gotland and Lithuania.