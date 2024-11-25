Princesses in worry
Eugenie and Beatrice take turns with Andrew
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are worried about their father! According to "Hello!", the sisters have been taking turns to visit Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge, his 30-room estate on the Windsor Estate, for some time now. They regularly bring their children with them to bring some joy to the outcast royal.
The younger brother of King Charles, who had to step down from his royal duties in 2019 following his involvement in the Epstein scandal and a disastrous Newsnight interview, finds solace in his family.
In particular, visits from his grandchildren, including three-year-old Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, seem to do him good. He was recently seen giving his little granddaughter riding lessons - a tradition that began with Queen Elizabeth when she herself was a child on a pony.
Loyal daughters
"The girls spend much more time with their father now than in previous years," reveals an insider. "They are very close to him and protective of him."
Beatrice and Eugenie also invite friends to hunting events at the estate on the many weekends - just as their grandmother, the late Queen, once did for the family to give their father a change of pace.
"He has nothing else"
According to insiders, Andrew's current life is a shadow of his former glamorous role. His once jam-packed schedule is empty, with travel and prestigious appearances a thing of the past. But the Royal Lodge remains a constant for him - and a place where he spends valuable time with his family.
"He has nothing else. No public life, no public role," says Royal expert Robert Hardman. "That's why he clings to the house, which gives him security." A security that could end at any time: King Charles has recently cut off his brother's funds and wants to move him to Prince Harry's much smaller former home, Frogmore Cottage.
Strong family network
According to British media reports, Andrew recently raised money from an unknown source at the last minute in order to be allowed to stay after all.
It is possible that his daughters or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who lives with him at Royal Lodge, intervened to help Andrew. The loyalty of his daughters shows that, despite everything, Andrew has a strong family network behind him. And he can also look forward to another grandchild. Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child in the spring.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.