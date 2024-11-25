Vorteilswelt
Princesses in worry

Eugenie and Beatrice take turns with Andrew

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 11:53

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are worried about their father! According to "Hello!", the sisters have been taking turns to visit Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge, his 30-room estate on the Windsor Estate, for some time now. They regularly bring their children with them to bring some joy to the outcast royal.

The younger brother of King Charles, who had to step down from his royal duties in 2019 following his involvement in the Epstein scandal and a disastrous Newsnight interview, finds solace in his family.

In particular, visits from his grandchildren, including three-year-old Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, seem to do him good. He was recently seen giving his little granddaughter riding lessons - a tradition that began with Queen Elizabeth when she herself was a child on a pony.

Prince Andrew is often seen out riding in Windsor. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Richard Gillard / Camera Press)
Prince Andrew is often seen out riding in Windsor.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Richard Gillard / Camera Press)

Loyal daughters
"The girls spend much more time with their father now than in previous years," reveals an insider. "They are very close to him and protective of him."

Beatrice and Eugenie also invite friends to hunting events at the estate on the many weekends - just as their grandmother, the late Queen, once did for the family to give their father a change of pace.

"He has nothing else"
According to insiders, Andrew's current life is a shadow of his former glamorous role. His once jam-packed schedule is empty, with travel and prestigious appearances a thing of the past. But the Royal Lodge remains a constant for him - and a place where he spends valuable time with his family. 

"He has nothing else. No public life, no public role," says Royal expert Robert Hardman. "That's why he clings to the house, which gives him security." A security that could end at any time: King Charles has recently cut off his brother's funds and wants to move him to Prince Harry's much smaller former home, Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Andrew and King Charles (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/PETER NICHOLLS)
Prince Andrew and King Charles
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/PETER NICHOLLS)

Strong family network
According to British media reports, Andrew recently raised money from an unknown source at the last minute in order to be allowed to stay after all.

It is possible that his daughters or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who lives with him at Royal Lodge, intervened to help Andrew. The loyalty of his daughters shows that, despite everything, Andrew has a strong family network behind him. And he can also look forward to another grandchild. Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child in the spring.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

