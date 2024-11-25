High energy prices
Chamber of Commerce calls for a freeze on levies
Domestic households and companies will face a sharp rise in energy costs next year. The additional costs due to higher grid costs for electricity and gas, higher electricity and natural gas levies as well as the increase in the CO₂ price and the revival of the suspended renewables subsidy will rise by around half, warns the Chamber of Commerce and is calling for a freeze on energy levies.
"For an energy-intensive business, we are looking at 59% additional costs compared to 2024, and 44% for a smaller business. This is too much for many companies," says Jürgen Streitner, Head of the Department for Environmental and Energy Policy at the Chamber of Commerce. A "large chunk" of this additional burden is accounted for by the grid costs, but in industry it is primarily the natural gas levy, which will take full effect again from 1 January.
Market prices are already high
"We must not forget: We also have relatively high market prices, especially in the gas sector," explains Streitner. "In March we were at 25 euros per megawatt hour, at the beginning of November we were at 38 euros and now we are at 48 euros - so the price has risen by 26 percent."
In view of these developments, the Chamber of Commerce is calling for short-term relief for companies. First and foremost, the electricity and natural gas levies, which have been reduced to the EU minimum, should be extended by at least one year. The other demands: Suspension of the flat-rate renewables subsidy and the subsidy contribution in accordance with the Renewable Energy Expansion Act for 2025 and freezing the CO₂ price to the value for 2024 (45 euros).
"Increase pressure on Germany"
Once again, the German gas storage levy is also mentioned. The levy is a surcharge on the gas price that was introduced during the energy crisis. Germany wants to use the levy to cover the costs of gas storage. The surcharge was initially introduced in 2022 at 59 cents per megawatt hour due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the energy market. The surcharge now stands at 2.50 euros per megawatt hour.
"This border surcharge on transit makes up another 6 to 7 percent of the gas price, depending on the price of natural gas. This is why the pressure on Germany must be increased so that the end of the gas storage surcharge, which is contrary to EU law, is actually decided," Streitner emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
