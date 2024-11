Calf tore a heat lamp from its anchorage and died

Thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire department and the favorable structural conditions, the fire was prevented from spreading. By 4.25 p.m., the incident command was able to report "fire out". A total of six fire departments from the Mittelbregenzerwald region were deployed with around 180 firefighters. They were supported by the Egg rescue service, an emergency medical team, first responders and the federal police. The extent of the damage is not yet known, but fortunately no one was injured.