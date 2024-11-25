Dismissal from Red Bull?
Disgruntled Helmut Marko announces decision
While Max Verstappen is celebrating his fourth world championship title in a row, team-mate Sergio Perez, who only finished tenth in Las Vegas, has to put up with harsh criticism from Helmut Marko with regard to the constructors' championship. A decision is in the offing at Red Bull.
In the constructors' championship, the Austrian-British team is 53 points behind McLaren with two races to go in the season.
"Checo has more than 200 points less than Max, so it's clear that the constructors' title is not on the cards," said Marko.
Perez has not had a very good season, added the man from Graz. "Max is the one who covers up everything with his talent."
Meeting after Abu Dhabi
Marko revealed that the decision on Perez's future at Red Bull Racing will be made directly after the season finale. "The timetable is that there will be a meeting after Abu Dhabi. The result will be presented to the shareholders and they will then decide what the driver situation for both teams will look like for next year."
Following a contract extension in June, the 34-year-old Mexican Perez is still tied to the Bulls until the end of 2026. After his poor performances of late, however, his cockpit is in serious doubt ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
