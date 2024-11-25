Vorteilswelt
Advent series, part 6

“Krone” test: Where the hemp punch really heats up

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 14:00

Part 6 of the "Krone" punch test in the "Montmartre of Vienna" at the Spittelberg Christmas market. The selection here is huge. And we tried the hemp punch. Is it worth the money?

With 123 stalls, the Christmas market on Spittelberg is the largest in the city this year. The ambience in the romantic alleyways is unique. Even though it can get really crowded here at weekends, the market attracts over 500,000 people every year.

Hermine and Manuela from Vorarlberg prefer to toast with cold drinks.
Hermine and Manuela from Vorarlberg prefer to toast with cold drinks.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

At the stand of the "Bestens" bar, the "Krone" first tastes violet mulled wine (5.50 euros) and an orange punch (5 euros). The aroma and the intense colors convince us. The deposit price here is 3 euros per mug, but this time without tokens.

Hemp punch for 5.50 euros
Hermine and Manuela prefer rosé wine. "We're visiting Vienna and want to try out a few Christmas markets. But it's still too warm for punch," laugh the Vorarlberg women.

The market on Spittelberg attracts numerous visitors every year.
The market on Spittelberg attracts numerous visitors every year.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

We move on to the next stall. In front of the new "Kleinlaut" bar, fruity berry punch with lots of berries is on offer for 5.80 euros. Finally, there is something unusual again - hemp punch for 5.50 euros. With an alcohol content of 14 percent, it belongs to the extra strong variety and really heats things up. The intense herbal flavor mixed with the hemp flowers certainly tastes good!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
