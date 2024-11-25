After a super election year
When is the election where? The calendar until 2027
After the municipal council elections in Innsbruck and Salzburg and the two nationwide elections (EU elections and National Council elections), the two regional elections this year - Styria and Vorarlberg - will also be held in 2024.
The action continues next year.
- On January 19 , Burgenland will elect its new state parliament.
- Immediately afterwards, on 26 January, the municipal elections in Lower Austria will take place. Only the provincial capital of St. Pölten will not hold elections until 2026.
- In the fall of next year, voters in the federal capital of Vienna will then be called to the polls to elect a new provincial parliament. The prerequisite is that the legislative period is fully utilized by the red-pink coalition.
- In addition, municipal elections are still due next year in Styria - excluding Graz, where elections are not scheduled until September 2026 - and in Vorarlberg . The state government has set the date for the Styrian municipal elections as March 23.
- The 2026 election year will then be extremely quiet. In addition to the election in St. Pölten, only the municipal council in Graz will be newly elected as planned. There is nothing else on the election calendar for the time being.
- In 2027, regional elections are planned in Tyrol and Upper Austria . The schedule also includes municipal council elections in Carinthia, Upper Austria and Burgenland .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrowAbspielen
closeSchließen
expand_moreAufklappen
Loading...
replay_10Vorige 10 Sekunden
skip_previousZum Vorigen Wechseln
play_arrowAbspielen
skip_nextZum Nächsten Wechseln
forward_10Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.