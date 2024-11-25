Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After a super election year

When is the election where? The calendar until 2027

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 07:22

After the municipal council elections in Innsbruck and Salzburg and the two nationwide elections (EU elections and National Council elections), the two regional elections this year - Styria and Vorarlberg - will also be held in 2024.

0 Kommentare

The action continues next year.

  • On January 19 , Burgenland will elect its new state parliament.
  • Immediately afterwards, on 26 January, the municipal elections in Lower Austria will take place. Only the provincial capital of St. Pölten will not hold elections until 2026.
  • In the fall of next year, voters in the federal capital of Vienna will then be called to the polls to elect a new provincial parliament. The prerequisite is that the legislative period is fully utilized by the red-pink coalition.
  • In addition, municipal elections are still due next year in Styria - excluding Graz, where elections are not scheduled until September 2026 - and in Vorarlberg . The state government has set the date for the Styrian municipal elections as March 23.
  • The 2026 election year will then be extremely quiet. In addition to the election in St. Pölten, only the municipal council in Graz will be newly elected as planned. There is nothing else on the election calendar for the time being.
  • In 2027, regional elections are planned in Tyrol and Upper Austria . The schedule also includes municipal council elections in CarinthiaUpper Austria and Burgenland .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf