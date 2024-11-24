Kickl: “The traffic lights are flying around their ears!”

Kickl's announcements were followed by a declaration of love from the election winner Mario Kunasek to his own voters. "My personal journey in the FPÖ began 20 years ago. We fell out of parliament in 2005. Who would have thought back then that we would now be the strongest force? We are now closing that chapter and starting to write a new one. I love you, you can really believe me," declared Kunasek. He was presented with his own "Kunibär cake" by his voters and fans.