FPÖ celebrates election party
Kickl: “The traffic lights are flying around their ears!”
The Green Mark was dyed blue on Sunday. The Freedom Party celebrated its brilliant triumph in a pub on the outskirts of Graz, very close to Mario Kunasek's home. FPÖ federal party leader Herbert Kickl did not miss out either. He traveled to the Styrian capital on Sunday - crisp announcements included.
The FPÖ's election success was as clear as the crowds at the blue election party on Sunday evening. People queued up to celebrate the FPÖ victory in the Italian restaurant San Pietro in Graz.
Federal party leader Herbert Kickl did not miss out either. When the historic triumph for the FPÖ became apparent in the afternoon, Kickl decided to travel to Graz. As expected, he had words of praise for the election winner Mario Kunasek and harsh words for the coalition negotiators in Vienna.
Kickl identifies "storm of change"
"It wasn't a wind of change, but a storm of change. He blew them all away. The aloof, distanced from the population. If things are fair, then there will soon be a Styrian governor, Mario Kunasek. And in Vienna, those who experiment will have their traffic lights blown out of their ears," explained Kickl.
Kickl's announcements were followed by a declaration of love from the election winner Mario Kunasek to his own voters. "My personal journey in the FPÖ began 20 years ago. We fell out of parliament in 2005. Who would have thought back then that we would now be the strongest force? We are now closing that chapter and starting to write a new one. I love you, you can really believe me," declared Kunasek. He was presented with his own "Kunibär cake" by his voters and fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
