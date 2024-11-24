Styria election
Haslauer left speechless after ÖVP defeat
Styria has voted - even Salzburg's top politicians are not unaffected. Governor Wilfried Haslauer did not even want to comment on the failure of his ÖVP, while FPÖ leader Svazek celebrated a "historic success."
No comment! Salzburg's governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) did not want to comment on the election debacle of his Styrian counterpart and party colleague Christopher Drexler when asked by "Krone". The shock was obviously too great: after all, the People's Party achieved its worst ever result in the state elections on Sunday and is now trailing behind the Freedom Party in second place.
As is well known, Haslauer himself was spared a similar ignominy last year. Despite clear losses, the governor and his ÖVP kept the FPÖ at arm's length. Haslauer can therefore prepare for an orderly handover of office. According to party insiders, the 68-year-old is likely to retire in late summer.
Svazek detects an "earthquake"
Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek is still a long way from this. She was delighted with the triumph of her Styrian party colleagues on Sunday. She spoke of a "historic success" and an "earthquake". And: "The new Styrian governor must be called Mario Kunasek," Svazek let the blue top candidate know via Facebook.
SPÖ extremely annoyed by "series of populist successes"
Salzburg's former SPÖ leader David Egger was annoyed by the election result: "The populists' run of success is also continuing in the Green Mark. The Styrian SPÖ has done an excellent job in government and was unfortunately not rewarded for it." The Social Democrats came a distant third on Sunday and are likely to find themselves in opposition in future.
The populists' run of success continues. The ÖVP can also be thanked. It has made the Freedom Party socially acceptable.
Noch-SPÖ-Chef David Egger
Disappointed Greens, satisfied Communists
There were also clear losses for the Greens in Styria. A development that worries Martina Berthold, Salzburg's state spokesperson: "The election result gives rise to fears that important issues, such as nature and climate protection, will fall by the wayside," she said in an initial statement.
Despite losing votes, the KPÖ made it back into the Styrian state parliament. "This means there is still a strong voice for social issues, solidarity and affordable housing," said Salzburg's chief communist Kay-Michael Dankl.
In contrast to Salzburg, the Neos also remain in the state parliament in the Green Mark. There were also slight gains. State spokeswoman Lisa Aldali commented: "Nobody would have thought we could do this."
