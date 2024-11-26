“Idyllic Waldhof Park must be preserved”

The small park is already 130 years old. According to the Südbahnhotel's current conversion plans, it is to make way for two new park villas and a new guest house. The petition "Save the Waldhofpark" now aims to prevent this. "It is the last spa park here in Semmering," say the residents of the Waldhof, a building complex that used to belong to the Südbahnhotel. "Now everything around it is to be built on." They were all promised by the Zeller Group in 2022 that the park would be restored in accordance with its designation as a 'green space park'. "We don't want green space to be converted into building land and a lot of money to be made from it," they say.