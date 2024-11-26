Battle for the spa gardens
“Idyllic Waldhof Park must be preserved”
While Südbahnhotel owner Christian Zeller is making big plans for his hotel (as reported in the "Krone"), locals and residents fear for the beloved Kurpark, which belongs to the hotel and is - still - open to the public. A petition has been launched to prevent the rededication.
The small park is already 130 years old. According to the Südbahnhotel's current conversion plans, it is to make way for two new park villas and a new guest house. The petition "Save the Waldhofpark" now aims to prevent this. "It is the last spa park here in Semmering," say the residents of the Waldhof, a building complex that used to belong to the Südbahnhotel. "Now everything around it is to be built on." They were all promised by the Zeller Group in 2022 that the park would be restored in accordance with its designation as a 'green space park'. "We don't want green space to be converted into building land and a lot of money to be made from it," they say.
The residents of the Waldhof are also worried that the planned underground parking garage could lead to landslides or damage to their homes. There are many other questions and fears from local residents and other hotel owners: "How are 500 to 700 cars a day supposed to drive to the hotel via the narrow elevated road? Why doesn't the Hotel Panhans reopen first?" And the most important question: "How is the multi-million euro project to be financed at all?" The spokespersons for the Waldhof residents emphasize: "We are not trying to stop the project, but the spa gardens must be preserved."
Link to the petition https://www.change.org/p/rettet-den-waldhofpark-am-semmering
Information and historical memories about the Waldhofpark and the Südbahnhotel am Semmering:
