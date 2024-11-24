Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
24.11.2024

Austria's ski jumping men were once again in a class of their own in Lillehammer on Sunday. Once again, only the German Saturday winner Pius Paschke prevented an ÖSV triple victory, but this time the day's victory went to Jan Hörl.

The 26-year-old from Salzburg won with distances of 137 and 139.5 meters, 7.5 points ahead of Paschke and Daniel Tschofenig (+11.5), who came third again. Half-time leader Stefan Kraft once again had to settle for fourth place.

Daniel Tschofenig
Daniel Tschofenig
(Bild: APA/Geir Olsen/NTB)

"Today was a good day, everything went really well from qualifying onwards, I'm mega happy," said Hörl, who had also won the qualification the day before, in the ORF interview. "The second (jump) was really good for once."

Tschofenig is happy about the team dynamic
Third-placed Tschofenig also raved: "There were some really cool jumps. To be on the podium twice in Lillehammer is really cool," said the Carinthian. He was pleased with the team dynamic, which he hopes they can take with them to Ruka.

Stefan Kraft
Stefan Kraft
(Bild: APA/Geir Olsen/NTB)

The two-time fourth place finisher this weekend and defending overall World Cup champion did not mourn missing out on a podium place or even victory. "I am very, very happy. The three of them jumped the best on those days. I'm still missing that little bit, but the second jump today was exactly how I wanted to do it," explained Kraft.

Kraft: "Can travel on happily"
The 31-year-old from Salzburg commented on the team's performance. "I've always said that we have six brutally strong jumpers. But for it to start like this again - we can travel on happily."

Maximilian Ortner
Maximilian Ortner
(Bild: APA/Geir Olsen/NTB)

With youngster Maximilian Ortner and team veteran Manuel Fettner in eighth and ninth place, five ÖSV athletes were once again in the top ten. Michael Hayböck (22nd) and Stephan Embacher (27th) also scored points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
