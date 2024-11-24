Counting in progress
The detailed results: How your municipality voted
The regional elections in Styria are over and the results are gradually trickling in. As well as looking at the big picture, you can see how your municipality voted here.
Styria has 286 municipalities, divided into 13 districts. This results in a colorful patchwork from the Enns Valley to the southeast.
Small municipalities at the forefront of the count
Numerous municipalities were already finished long before the official closing time at 4 pm, such as Großwilfersdorf and Bad Blumau (Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district) or Gabersdorf (Leibnitz district), where voting had already ended in the morning. In Graz, voting was possible until the last minute, which is why the results took longer to arrive.
All nine lists were only available in Graz and the surrounding area, everywhere else the six parties already represented in parliament - ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Grüne, KPÖ and NEOS - were on the ballot paper. The results of all parties that were on the ballot in your municipality can be seen in the chart above.
Preliminary result around 9 pm
The provisional final result, including the postal vote forecast, is not expected to be known until around 9 p.m., until then there will be continuously updated projections. You can follow all the reactions from the state and federal government to the conclusion of the 2024 super election year on krone.at and krone.tv.
