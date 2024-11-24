Final reports on Rhesi published

From March 11 to May 31, 2024, the canton of St. Gallen carried out the so-called participation procedure in Switzerland. As no similar procedure exists in Austria, the International Rhine Regulation also published the documents in Austria in the interests of equal treatment and invited participation.

A total of 48 people, parties or organizations submitted their comments, questions, suggestions and opinions on the Rhesi flood protection project to the Canton of St. Gallen. In Austria, ten of them took part. This may sound like a small number, but it should not be underestimated. Some of the responses were very extensive, several pages long and covered a wide variety of topics. Over the past few months, the individual responses have been viewed, sorted and processed.