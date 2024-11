Kletzenbrot and Advent market at the Goldhauben finale

Concerts, lectures and workshops are part of the autumnal Treffen Culture Weeks, which traditionally end with the Goldhaubenfrauen's Advent market: On Friday, November 29 (from 5.30 pm), the women around Elfriede Wind will be selling homemade all sorts of things - including the popular Kletzenbrot - in Treffen's Kultursaal. This is always baked by Elfriede Wind, Elfriede Berger, Heidi Gailer and Rosi Walch, who claim that they always put on a little weight during the preparation time due to the quality test.