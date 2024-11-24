Violence protection center runs “frighteningly well”

According to psychological director Beck, the main aim is to convey one thing to those affected: "Nothing is done at the competence center that you don't want." In addition to providing a low-threshold contact point for victims of violence, it is also about training staff and raising awareness. It happens time and again that patients present to the outpatient clinics with symptoms that cannot be immediately identified - such as a 34-year-old woman with high blood pressure who is actually healthy. "Here, we need to ask 'why' and be vigilant," explains Beck.