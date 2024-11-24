Directors take stock
Violence protection center runs “frighteningly well”
Eight months ago, the Violence Protection Competence Center and outpatient clinic opened at Innsbruck Hospital. The directors take stock and say: "Violence is not just a blow!"
According to a recent survey, more than 26 percent of patients in the emergency outpatient clinics at Innsbruck Clinic are affected by domestic violence. Not only women, but above all - 70 percent. The largest hospital in Tyrol therefore opened a violence protection competence center and outpatient clinic around eight months ago, which is unique in Austria in this form. In addition to medical help, victims also receive psychosocial support and well-founded preservation of evidence in the event of a complaint - as reported by the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper.
The center has got off to an alarmingly good start.
Now, to coincide with the start of the global "16 days against violence against women" campaign, the two directors of the center, Klaus Kapelari and Thomas Beck, give their initial assessment in an Apa interview. "The center has got off to an alarmingly good start. Since March of this year, 194 patients have been treated, including 83 children and young people. A total of 510 psychological consultations have been conducted," the duo reveal.
"Nothing is done here that you don't want"
In many cases, it has been shown that when children are affected, the circle continues and there are others in the family who are affected. Kapelari and Beck reveal additional figures: Specifically, children were also involved in five out of 65 cases of domestic violence. In five out of 83 child protection cases, underlying partner violence was found.
"Among the adults, 70 percent were women and 30 percent men - of all ages. From before birth to death, if you think about addiction problems in expectant parents, for example," explains medical director Kapelari. In principle, it was possible to close a "gap" with the care of the families. And: in a total of 20 cases, a police report was subsequently filed.
Facts and figures
- The violence protection competence center, including a forensic violence protection outpatient clinic, was opened in March 2024.
- The project builds on previous efforts: Previously, there were no premises for a violence protection outpatient clinic, but a "victim protection group" had existed since 2012 and routine screenings have been carried out since 2019 to identify victims of violence.
- The code word "Dr. Viola" was introduced back in 2021 to direct victims of violence "to the right place" in the hospital by hospital staff.
According to psychological director Beck, the main aim is to convey one thing to those affected: "Nothing is done at the competence center that you don't want." In addition to providing a low-threshold contact point for victims of violence, it is also about training staff and raising awareness. It happens time and again that patients present to the outpatient clinics with symptoms that cannot be immediately identified - such as a 34-year-old woman with high blood pressure who is actually healthy. "Here, we need to ask 'why' and be vigilant," explains Beck.
High proportion of victims of psychological violence
The doctors were also surprised by the comparatively high proportion of people affected by psychological violence. This is also an important starting point for necessary training both in the medical training sector and for other professional groups such as teachers. "Violence is not just a blow," recalls Kapelari.
For more far-reaching prevention, starting as early as possible, the introduction of relevant questions in the parent-child pass would be beneficial. "This is because stressful situations could be identified quickly and certain risks could be mitigated accordingly - keyword 'shaking trauma'," explains the medical director.
The established code word "Dr. Viola" has also found its way into the Innsbruck clinic. "Contrary to what was originally intended, this is not primarily used in acute emergency situations, but to draw attention to experiences of violence at a low threshold," say Kapelari and Beck. After a corresponding statement, the staff know exactly what to do. "The clinic asks for 'Dr. Viola' around once a month".
