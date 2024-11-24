Is it the coach?
Schlager rages: “It can’t go on like this!”
Different course of the game, but no points again: Salzburg suffered another setback on Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat against LASK. This caused frustration for goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. Despite four Bundesliga games without a win, there is no discussion about coaching in the camp of the team that is only fifth in the table ahead of the Champions League game at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.
"It's not the day to question the coach, because it's not his fault if the team doesn't take its chances," emphasized Salzburg's sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner. The German will not have to be asked the coaching question in the coming weeks either. "We work very well and closely together." The search for causes was quickly completed on Saturday. "We know what the problem is. It's about the team making better decisions up front to score the second goal earlier," said Seonbuchner.
After two 0-0 games at WAC and against GAK as well as the poor performance in Linz, the first goal after 336 minutes - scored by Moussa Yeo - did not bring the hoped-for relief. It was fitting that Karim Konate, the man who should have scored a treble beforehand, initiated Linz's turnaround with an own goal. "The game was unfortunate for him, when a striker lacks confidence, things like that happen," analyzed coach Pepijn Lijnders.
The striker has "unbelievable" qualities. "He just has to keep going, if he scores once or twice, then things will pick up again." But the 20-year-old striker from the Ivory Coast is not the only one who needs to step up. "It can't go on like this. We have to be there for each other and step on the gas to get out of the wheel we're in," said goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.
Will the system change help?
It is quite possible that a 4-2-3-1 formation will help. The change of system did Salzburg's game good. "It went well. My honest opinion is that we played a really good game. We were in the opposition box so much, we have to score four or five goals there," summarized Lijnders. Normally you say the result doesn't lie. "But it did today," said the Dutchman. "That really hurts."
He was not happy about the two goals conceded. Before the game, he had warned of the opponent's standard and transition situations. One of them was crowned with success for LASK. "We weren't good in two moments, the second goal we conceded shouldn't happen so easily," said Lijnders. And Schlager added: "Losing a game like that hurts twice as much." As Seonbuchner aptly mentioned, there is now little time to mourn the missed victory.
Six competitive matches await in the space of less than three weeks until December 14, with two league supplementary matches to close the 14-point gap on leaders Sturm Graz and secure their place in the top six. For the time being, however, it's back to the Champions League, and after the 3:1 win at Feyenoord, they will also be aiming to score at German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.
LASK must also improve
LASK are not in European action until Thursday and will be hoping for their first win in their fourth Conference League game at Banja Luka. "We have to be on top of our game," said coach Markus Schopp. That will require an improvement. In Salzburg, the Styrian was only satisfied with the mentality of his team, who played surprisingly defensively for long stretches. "You often don't win games like that. We didn't create chances, were too passive against the ball and in tackles. We can do much, much better," said the LASK coach, describing his view.
Match-winner Maximilian Entrup agreed. "We're nowhere near the LASK we want to be," said the striker. Salzburg were clearly the better team, but soccer is a sport of results. "In a few days, nobody will be asking how we won." In the recent 2:1 home win against Altach, he scored in the 90th and 94th minutes. This time he was "already" successful in the 88th minute after a counter-attack. "I'm getting better from game to game and I'm over the moon that I've managed it like this again," said the five-time goalscorer of the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
