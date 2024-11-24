Schlager rages: “It can’t go on like this!”

LASK must also improve

LASK are not in European action until Thursday and will be hoping for their first win in their fourth Conference League game at Banja Luka. "We have to be on top of our game," said coach Markus Schopp. That will require an improvement. In Salzburg, the Styrian was only satisfied with the mentality of his team, who played surprisingly defensively for long stretches. "You often don't win games like that. We didn't create chances, were too passive against the ball and in tackles. We can do much, much better," said the LASK coach, describing his view.