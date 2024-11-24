"Krone" column
Red Bull Salzburg need more guys like Schlager
As in previous weeks, Alexander Schlager faced the media after the 2-1 defeat against LASK. Salzburg's goalkeeper leads the way in every situation and is a guy who is currently in particularly high demand in the Bulls' mega-crisis. "Nachspielzeit" - a column by "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.
Week after week, Alexander Schlager has to make do. On the pitch, but also after the games. In times like these, both are a tough job. After almost every game, he has to explain to the media why things aren't going well. Why another game was lost. Why the team is underperforming as never before in the Red Bull era. The 28-year-old vice-captain does this with a calmness that is remarkable.
When the "Krone" asked him about his inner life, he said honestly: "It's getting on my nerves!" Schlager doesn't sugarcoat the situation, but gets to the heart of the matter. "It's not pleasant, you have to say that," said the veteran, "because our standards are completely different. It can't go on like this." Straight talk from the keeper!
"We can only do it together"
At the same time, he called for team spirit after the first league defeat at home since October 2023 (0:1 against LASK). "It's not the first time in my life that things have gone like this. We can only get out of it together."
Whether on the pitch or off it - Schlager leads the way in every situation. For himself, for his team-mates, for the whole club. It is precisely these types of people who are now in particular demand to fight their way out of the biggest crisis in what feels like an eternity, step by step.
