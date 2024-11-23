Events at a glance
These are the trends of the Styrian ball season
The first highlight of the ball season is the Styrian Ball on January 10th. Hairdressers, fashion stores and cab companies in particular traditionally benefit from the biggest evenings of the year. We provide an overview of the calendar of events - and this year's fashion trends.
"The kitschy and flashy has become too much for most people," says Iris-Maria Zehetner. She stands in front of a lavishly stocked rack in her fashion store on Hans-Sachs-Gasse in Graz. For the past three years, she has been dressing wedding guests as well as ball guests and says: "People are always thinking more economically." This year, her customers are mainly opting for simple gowns that can be worn a second time with a different belt or a colorful handbag - whether for the Matura Ball or the Opera Redoute.
Rainer Rauch, a representative for fashion and leisure articles at the Styrian Chamber of Commerce, can confirm this: "Our industry traditionally benefits greatly from the ball season, but customers don't buy anything just to leave it hanging in the box." According to a WKO study, 14 percent of the ball budget is spent on outfits - tickets account for the largest share at 38 percent. Nevertheless, Rauch accounts for far more than 25 percent of annual sales at Modehaus Roth's six locations in the fourth quarter - also thanks to occasions such as Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Hardly a dress or suit without alterations
And he appeals to customers to shop in bricks-and-mortar stores: "Even if the dress is often beautiful in the photo online, it needs our advice and often alterations. We have a tailor's shop in every fashion store." Zehetner therefore also advises customers to look around early enough.
"Customers shop more consciously. In bricks-and-mortar stores, our specialist staff can give advice and tailors can make alterations, which is not possible online."
Rainer Rauch
Obmann-Stv für Mode- und Freizeitartikel der WK Stmk.
Bild: Foto Schrotter
The trend is "simple cuts with exciting fabrics". In terms of color, the motto of the Opernredoute "Moonstruck" is setting the tone - instead of blue, silver and black are being bought this year, with only a few berry tones complementing the color mix. Karin Roth from the fashion houses of the same name also observes this: "Women like to wear long dresses and men classic black suits." A white shirt is worn with them - the fabrics and colors are restrained. At the same time, ties are making a comeback, while bow ties are not in fashion this year.
- Preparations are already in full swing for the most famous and probably most pompous ball of the year: the polonaise casting for the Opera Redoute took place last weekend. This year's theme for the ball night on January 25 at Graz Opera is "Moonstruck". Aglaia Szyszkowitz will be the new emcee for the evening. Otherwise, the team around organizer Bernd Pürcher remains the same; Eva Poleschinski designs the crowns for the debutantes together with Klaus Weikhard. The most expensive boxes cost 6000 euros this year.
- Even before the ball highlight in Graz, Styrian society is drawn to Vienna for the traditional Styrian Ball. On January 10, the Hofburg turns white and green, dress code: Traditional costume!
- It will be colorful and shrill again at the Tuntenball, which takes place on February 22 at the Graz Congress. "Born Naked" is the motto at the Graz Congress this year: "All people are born naked and equal in dignity and rights", according to the declaration. The Drag Race preliminary round took place yesterday, Saturday.
- One week later, on February 28, 2025, the 74th Bauernbundball will take place at the Messe-Congress. Singer Anna Sophie will be performing there.
- The Oberlandlerball on February 8 at the Congress is more traditional.
