These are the trends of the Styrian ball season

"The kitschy and flashy has become too much for most people," says Iris-Maria Zehetner. She stands in front of a lavishly stocked rack in her fashion store on Hans-Sachs-Gasse in Graz. For the past three years, she has been dressing wedding guests as well as ball guests and says: "People are always thinking more economically." This year, her customers are mainly opting for simple gowns that can be worn a second time with a different belt or a colorful handbag - whether for the Matura Ball or the Opera Redoute.