Carinthian caviar passes “bomb test” in the USA

It all began back in the 1970s, when father Alfons and mother Erna turned the family's former sawmill in Tainach into an inn. "Our parents had already successfully bred and sold trout back then before they finally came up with the idea of starting their own trout farm and entering the hospitality industry in 1972," say brothers Wolfgang and Michael Sicher, who grew up with the fish and experienced everything first-hand. This gave them a special appreciation and deep respect for the animals from an early age.