Manhunt after crash

Unknown man rams car into ditch – hit and run!

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 12:03

Shock for a female driver in the Tyrolean lowlands on Saturday night: a car came towards the 24-year-old in her lane. A collision occurred, causing the woman's car to be thrown into the ditch. The driver of the other vehicle stopped briefly, but then simply drove on.

The accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. in Westendorf (Kitzbühel district). The 24-year-old local woman was driving on the Brixentalstraße (B 170). "According to the current state of the investigation, a car came towards the woman on her side of the road. It touched her vehicle," the police said.

As a result of the collision, the 24-year-old drove her car over the edge of the road and came to a standstill in the ditch.

The driver of the other vehicle drove on for about 100 meters, stopped briefly and then continued his journey in the direction of Hopfgarten.

Fugitive accident car with damage
"The driver of the other vehicle drove on for around 100 meters, stopped briefly and then continued on towards Hopfgarten," the investigators continued. The runaway car involved in the accident is said to be silver in color. "Based on the circumstances of the accident, there is likely to have been major damage to the front left-hand side." Unfortunately, nothing more is known.

Investigators are hoping for clues
The 24-year-old local woman escaped with a fright and remained unharmed. The investigators are now hoping for possible clues.

Please contact the Westendorf police station on 059 133/7209 with any useful information.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
