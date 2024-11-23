Manhunt after crash
Unknown man rams car into ditch – hit and run!
Shock for a female driver in the Tyrolean lowlands on Saturday night: a car came towards the 24-year-old in her lane. A collision occurred, causing the woman's car to be thrown into the ditch. The driver of the other vehicle stopped briefly, but then simply drove on.
The accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. in Westendorf (Kitzbühel district). The 24-year-old local woman was driving on the Brixentalstraße (B 170). "According to the current state of the investigation, a car came towards the woman on her side of the road. It touched her vehicle," the police said.
As a result of the collision, the 24-year-old drove her car over the edge of the road and came to a standstill in the ditch.
The driver of the other vehicle drove on for about 100 meters, stopped briefly and then continued his journey in the direction of Hopfgarten.
Fugitive accident car with damage
Investigators are hoping for clues
The 24-year-old local woman escaped with a fright and remained unharmed. The investigators are now hoping for possible clues.
Please contact the Westendorf police station on 059 133/7209 with any useful information.
