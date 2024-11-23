Salzburg vs. LASK: Giants reeling in the league

With 18 points, the Bulls (with two games less) are only in fourth place, eleven (!) points behind Sturm Graz. LASK are only seventh with 17 points. Another slip-up would be devastating for both. The Bulls in particular are under massive pressure after the embarrassing 2-0 defeat at Blau-Weiß Linz before the international break. A second slip-up against a Linz club within a short space of time would only exacerbate the already tense situation.