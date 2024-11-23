Vorteilswelt
Falling over not allowed

Salzburg vs. LASK: Giants reeling in the league

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 13:30

Salzburg and LASK are performing far below their potential this season. The Bulls have just 18 points, the Linzers only 17. Neither can afford another slip-up in a direct duel.

You can count the number of big clubs in Austria on one hand. Salzburg and LASK are among them. It is therefore surprising that both are having such major problems this season. The two red-white-red soccer giants are staggering through the league and European Cup.

With 18 points, the Bulls (with two games less) are only in fourth place, eleven (!) points behind Sturm Graz. LASK are only seventh with 17 points. Another slip-up would be devastating for both. The Bulls in particular are under massive pressure after the embarrassing 2-0 defeat at Blau-Weiß Linz before the international break. A second slip-up against a Linz club within a short space of time would only exacerbate the already tense situation.

"We lost more because of ourselves and less because of the opponent, even if I respect him," Lijnders referred to the Blue-White game once again. Against LASK, the pressing and counter-pressing had to be "to the point".

Goal drought
The Mozartstädter have struggled immensely against deep-lying opponents of late, with Karim Konate, Oscar Gloukh and Co. having gone 274 minutes without scoring in the Bundesliga. Lijnders took the strong performances of his men in the national teams with a dose of gallows humor. "Nene scored three times, even Kamil (Piatkowski) scored a goal. We can score," said the Dutchman with a smile on his face.

The question remains as to why it didn't happen in Salzburg's service. Lijnders revealed that he is constantly questioning himself, even during the international break. However, the coach did not want to reveal any details.

