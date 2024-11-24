Spend Advent at an altitude of 1649 meters

Every year again! The Advent hikes organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church have long been a popular tradition during the quietest time of the year. "There is no stress and no hectic pace - which is often the case in the run-up to Christmas - but healthy exercise in the tranquillity of our wintry mountain world," says initiator Hannes Wallner from the "Bergkrone", who is already looking forward to seeing many mountain friends again.