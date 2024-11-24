Advent hikes
Spend Advent at an altitude of 1649 meters
The first Advent is just around the corner and with it the popular "Bergkrone" Advent hikes start again - an event with a particularly positive energy.
Every year again! The Advent hikes organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church have long been a popular tradition during the quietest time of the year. "There is no stress and no hectic pace - which is often the case in the run-up to Christmas - but healthy exercise in the tranquillity of our wintry mountain world," says initiator Hannes Wallner from the "Bergkrone", who is already looking forward to seeing many mountain friends again.
The first hike will take place on the first Sunday in Advent, 1 December, on the 1649-metre-high Topitza near Bad Eisenkappel. The meeting point is at 9 am at Alpengasthof Riepl on the Luscha saddle. Host Johann Kogoj and his team look forward to welcoming many hikers. The highlight of the hike is the mountain devotion (at 11 am) directly at the summit cross with mountain chaplain Roland Stadler.
Which peaks will also be climbed
The safety of the participants will be ensured by members of the Bad Eisenkappel mountain rescue team led by local station manager Gernot Koboltschnig. A big thank you for this! The other hikes on the following Advent Sundays lead to the Stubeck, the Dobratsch and Monte Lussari as well as to the Kartitscher Bergweihnacht in East Tyrol on December 28th. All information: 0664 / 911 15 81
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.