From 2025, parking in Ostbucht will be subject to charges

With a deficit of 35 million euros, Klagenfurt cannot draw up a budget for 2025, so the twelfth regulation will apply from January. It looks like the parking concept for the Ostbucht will be approved by the city senate on Tuesday with the votes of the SP and FP. A day ticket is to cost four euros, the tariff for one hour is one euro. This project is expected to bring 1.2 million euros into the city budget. Mayor Christian Scheider (TK) is against it and wants a bonus for regular guests. But the SP rejects this.