Herka asks for Christmas packages for animals

500 animals currently live at the Parndorf animal shelter

The food for the animals is urgently needed, as the animal shelter, which Claudia Herka took over 24 years ago, is 95 percent funded by donations. She and two employees look after the animals and ensure that animals looking for a new home are not left on the streets. An almost superhuman task, especially as farm animals are also adopted and there is also a rescue center for wild animals.