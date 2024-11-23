What the daughter of the murder victim says to “relativizers”

"We are all just guests on earth"

Susanna H. continues: "One of the most important things I learned from my dad was that we are all just guests on this earth. Appreciate every human being, the living creatures and nature. Be grateful for this wealth and always treat it all with respect and reverence. My father taught this not only to me, but also to my siblings, his grandchildren, the neighbors' children, young hunters and many more. Working together instead of against each other, sticking together and not letting each other down. Being there for each other. Being courageous when necessary and sometimes acting for others when they don't have the strength to do so."