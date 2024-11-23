Emotions are running high ahead of the Ländle derby

Only two points separate the two opponents in the table - Hard in third place, Bregenz in fourth. Today's visitors want to extend their narrow lead. After all, dominance in the Ländle is at stake. And the players also want to enjoy the inevitable great atmosphere in the arena. "The importance of this derby in the region and especially for the two clubs themselves is extremely high," says Nico Schnabl from Hard, "even as a player, it's naturally something very special to be able to play in games like this. The anticipation has been palpable since the start of the week. We're ready for the clash against Bregenz."