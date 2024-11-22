Trump trial postponed indefinitely

Trump's lawyers want the ruling to be overturned - the judge gave the lawyers until December 2 to file a motion to this effect. The public prosecutor's office then has until December 9 to respond. They had previously stated that they wanted to uphold the sentence, but were open to postponing the sentencing until after Trump's second term in office in 2029. If the sentence remains in place, Trump would become the first convicted felon in US history to move into the White House. With Friday's decision, it seems less likely that a sentence will be handed down in the case before Trump takes office on January 20.